Patti Engineering Team Excels in Siemens SINAMI S120 Motion Control

Committed to excellence in the delivery of Siemens system integration services, Patti Engineering celebrates the success of four team members earning certification in Siemens SINAMICS S120 Motion Control, reinforcing the company's position as a leading Si

[By: Patti Engineering]

Patti Engineering, Inc., a leading control system integration company with offices in Michigan, Texas, and Indiana, today announced that four engineers have achieved Siemens SINAMICS S120 Motion Control Partner Academy Certification. Patti Engineering’s Director of Michigan Operations, Terrance Brinkley, Director of Indiana Operations John Shipley, P.E., CAP, Sr. Electrical Engineer, John Jowski and Senior Controls Engineer, Dan Ragozzino, have completed training and testing required for the Siemens certification.

"At Siemens, we take great pride in establishing a robust standard for our partners to certify to. This is crucial because our Siemens Solution Partners serve as an extension of Siemens' technical and commercial support for our valued customers. When our customers engage with a Siemens certified partner, such as Patti Engineering, they can have complete confidence in working with professionals who possess the same skillset, knowledge, and experience as our own esteemed Siemens technical resources,” said Andrew Miller, Partner Manager for Drives & Motion, at Siemens.

“Patti Engineering is an excellent partner for Siemens and a proven leader in digital transformation. The recent certifications achieved by Patti Engineering are a testament to their deep partnership with Siemens. By investing in certifying not just one or two individuals, but an impressive count of four experts in the drives and motion module, Patti Engineering has showcased the remarkable depth of their commitment to staying at the forefront of the latest automation and drive technologies, development tools, and digitalization practices. Such dedication provides our customers with extensive coverage and unwavering support as they embark on their digital enterprise journey and strive to achieve a successful digital transformation.”

Through their successful completion of the Siemens SINAMICS S120 Motion Control class, these Patti Engineering team members have acquired a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies and nuances of Siemens' advanced motion control systems. Their expertise empowers them to tackle complex challenges and implement innovative solutions with unparalleled efficiency and precision.

“We commend our engineers who have achieved these certifications,” commented Patti Engineering CEO Sam Hoff. “Their commitment to training and best practices is the reason Patti Engineering is a leader in Siemens technology at the forefront of improving OEE across manufacturing.”

As a Certified Siemens Solution Partner, Patti Engineering has demonstrated an expertise in Siemens system integration and digitalization projects for a wide variety of industries. In addition to the four team members holding Siemens SINAMICS S120 Motion Control Partner Academy Certifications, an additional four engineers hold certifications in Siemens CPIID Industrial Identification RFID-UHF Technology and Practice, and Siemens Partner TIA Technical Certification.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.