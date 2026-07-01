Parker Towing Company Repowers M/V Syble Fay with Mitsubishi S12R Engines

[By: Laborde Products]

Parker Towing Company has completed the repower of the M/V Syble Fay at Verret Shipyard, replacing the vessel's Cummins QSK38 main engines with two Mitsubishi S12R Tier 3 engines supplied by Laborde Products. Each engine is rated at 1,100 horsepower at 1,600 RPM, providing a total of 2,200 horsepower for the vessel's continued service on the inland waterways.

The M/V Syble Fay is a 78-foot by 34-foot twin-screw towboat with a depth of 10 feet. Originally powered by Cummins QSK38 engines, the vessel has returned to service with Mitsubishi power as part of Parker Towing Company's ongoing investment in maintaining and modernizing its fleet.

“The Syble Fay has been a valuable part of our fleet, and this repower was an opportunity to position the vessel for continued service in the years ahead,” said Chas Haun, Executive Vice President at Parker Towing Company. “Projects like this require strong coordination from everyone involved, and we appreciate the support throughout the process.”

Verret Shipyard completed the repower installation, working alongside Parker Towing Company and Laborde Products throughout the project.

"The S12R continues to be a strong option for operators looking for dependable horsepower and long-term serviceability," said Jacob Vega, Marine Sales Representative at Laborde Products. "The Syble Fay project was a collaborative effort between Parker Towing, Verret Shipyard, and our team, and we're proud to see the vessel back in service with a platform that supports their operational goals."

With the M/V Syble Fay back in operation, the project establishes a foundation for future Mitsubishi repowers within the Parker Towing fleet while extending the vessel's service life with Tier 3 mechanical power.