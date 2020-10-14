PARAT Halvorsen Launches New Multi-Fuel Combined Steam Boiler

By The Maritime Executive 10-13-2020 11:39:42

PARAT Halvorsen AS, Norway’s leading supplier of combined steam boilers for commercial marine, offshore and fishing applications, has launched a new multi-fuel boiler that delivers unprecedented flexibility for seagoing assets.

The company’s MCS Combined Exhaust Gas / Fuel-Fired / Electrical Boiler is a compact and highly efficient unit enabling ship operators to switch between different fuel sources to optimise efficiency. Its flexible configuration can also cut emissions, provide additional electrical back-up during vessel operation, and enable vessels to use more sustainable and emission-free shore power where it is available in port.

The new boiler is suitable for a broad range of marine and offshore assets and provides a significant step forward for decarbonisation in both sectors. Potential markets in shipping include cruise, ferries and ropax ships. In offshore, the boiler provides a flexible option for new and existing oil platforms of various types, particularly latest generation units geared to a range of power sources, including sustainable power from shore. Offshore support vessels with hybrid power arrangements also offer significant market potential.

The MCS boiler, with smoke tubes, is available in vertical or horizontal configurations and has been approved by most major classification societies. Its electrical connection is available at 400V, 440V or 690V depending on the power distribution system on a new or existing vessel.

Johnny Svindland, Head of Marketing at PARAT Halvorsen, explained: “The MCS has been designed for maximum flexibility in today’s multi-fuel environment. Now, with electrical connection, vessels will be capable of producing steam from other sources of power, including shore power to reduce emissions in port. The boiler is a really sound option for newbuilds where increased fuel flexibility for the steam system is of significant benefit.”

Operators of existing vessels with combined PARAT boiler installations as well as boiler systems from other manufacturers can upgrade steam production arrangements with the PARAT ECS Electrical Circulation Steam boiler, optimised for steam boiler retrofits. This allows users of existing steam boilers to add electrical system benefits, both via Shore Power-based steam production and back-up during transit. The compact solution enhances flexibility and reduces through-life maintenance costs in the process.

The boiler, which can be set to automatic mode for unmanned engine room operation, can be used as a source of extra power during routine voyages and as a means of reducing fuel consumption. Similarly, its electrical connection can be delivered at 400V, 440V or 690V. The unit’s programmable logic controller (PLC) can be connected to a vessel’s main control system by standard ethernet / profibus / modbus links.

PARAT’s Svindland commented: “The ECS boiler can be added to any existing marine or offshore boiler to provide an electrical connection as a back-up, enabling generator loads to be optimised and for shore power to be used when available. Installations, which can be vertical or horizontal depending on layout and space constraints, can be undertaken on existing vessels in port or at sea, with the retrofit upgrade and boiler optimisation managed by PARAT as a turnkey project.”

The ECS boiler is available as a standard modular unit in capacities up to 500kW, equivalent to 750kg steam per hour. More powerful units are also available on request.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.