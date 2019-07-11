PANGEA Members Organize 500t Breakbulk Cargo in Record Time

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-11 21:48:40

Trans.Al Logistics, Pangea Member in Germany, was appointed to find a shipping solution for a major genset/energy manufacturer after their current multi-national forwarder had withdrawn and abandoned the operation.

The shipment consisted of six power panels and six control panels for a massive server station, measuring more than 1,000 cbm. The cargo was moved as 500t of breakbulk on vessel from the port of Antwerp, Belgium to the port of Vitoria, Brazil.

Under huge time pressure, Trans.Al, in cooperation with their Pangea partners from Brazil, Globex Logistics, organized the shipping plan within three hours and managed to load the containers onto the vessel one day before the desired departure date, especially remarkable as it was a short week in Germany due to a local holiday.

After 15 days transit time, the panels arrived at destination from where Globex Logistics arranged the reception of the cargo. The operation ended with the complete satisfaction of the customer.

