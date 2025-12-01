Panama Re-Elected To Category A Of The IMO Council During The 34th Assembly

[By: Panama Ship Registry]

The Republic of Panama was re-elected today with 148 votes to Category A of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council during the 34th Assembly held in London. This strong international support once again highlights the country’s strategic importance within the global maritime sector and its firm commitment to strengthening the IMO.

This achievement reflects the sustained and effective diplomatic work of Panama’s Permanent Mission to the IMO, carried out in close coordination with the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Together, they worked actively to consolidate the backing of Member States and reinforce Panama’s leadership in the international maritime arena.

In recent weeks, Panama’s Permanent Mission led an intensive diplomatic campaign focused on strengthening strategic alliances and securing the support of IMO Member States. This outcome is backed by undeniable facts that include the key role of the Panama Canal in global trade routes, the country’s leadership as the world’s largest ship registry, and its commitment to the highest international standards in safety, environmental protection, and transparency.

During the Assembly, the Panamanian delegation, led by AMP Secretary General Volney Guinard, Director General of Merchant Marine Ramón Franco, and Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the IMO Ginette Testa, held high-level meetings with maritime authorities from the United States, Greece, Belgium, and Singapore. These discussions showcased Panama’s progress in fleet refinement, the strengthening of operational oversight, and improvements in Port State Control performance.

Panama continues to reaffirm its identity as a true maritime nation, with an economy, culture, and development deeply connected to the sea. Its privileged geographic position, combined with the Panama Canal, which handles close to 6 percent of global maritime trade, and its ports on both oceans, strengthens global logistics chains by efficiently linking more than 180 maritime routes.

The Panama Ship Registry remains the largest in the world, with more than 8,700 vessels and 238 million gross tons, operating through a modern, digital, and transparent platform aligned with international standards for safety and efficiency in maritime transport.

With its re-election to Category A of the IMO Council, Panama continues to play a leading role in shaping global maritime policy and contributing to the development of safer and more efficient transportation worldwide.