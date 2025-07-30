Panama Maritime Authority: No Restrictions on Indian Training Certificates

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) clarifies that it has no restrictions or prohibitions on the recognition of Certificates of Competence or Proficiency Certificates issued by the Maritime Administration of the Republic of India. On the contrary, it recognizes and values the professionalism, experience, and quality of officers and seafarers of Indian nationality.

As the world's largest ship registry, Panama promotes international cooperation and reciprocity, and maintains open collaboration with all States Parties to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978, as amended (STCW´78 Convention, as amended), in accordance with Circular MSC.1/Circ. 1163 of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In compliance with our obligations under this Convention, we ensure that seafarers serving on Panamanian-flagged vessels receive appropriate training, assessment, and certification from qualified instructors, in accordance with Regulation 1/6 and Section A-1/6 of the STCW´78 Convention, as amended, and its STCW Code, considering that the human factor is fundamental to maritime safety, the protection of life at sea, and the marine environment.

The PMA applies strict criteria and control measures in the evaluation of seafarers' documentation to prevent fraudulent practices in the issuance of certificates, endorsements, and related technical documentation, in full compliance with the STCW´78 Convention, as amended, and it’s STCW Code.

The PMA remains committed to strengthening technical cooperation, training, and mutual recognition of seafarers' competency qualifications, with a view to achieving safe, efficient, and sustainable maritime transport, and to ensuring and respecting the well-being of seafarers worldwide as key workers.