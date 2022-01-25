PALFINGER to Build Boats for Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution

[By: PALFINGER]

PALFINGER lands a challenging order from the Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution Koninklijke Nederlandse Redding Maatschappij (KNRM) – the development of a new series of Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats (RHIBs). The official signing of the contract took place on January 20 at the PALFINGER production facility in Harderwijk, The Netherlands, where the boats will be constructed.

Around 1,400 volunteers are on duty over 2,000 times a year. 75 boats available for the missions.

Designed for rescue operations in roughest sea conditions

Customized solutions are one of PALFINGER’s core competencies. Working closely together with the Dutch rescue organization, PALFINGER is developing a 7.5-meter-long, twin outboard aluminum RHIB. This is a completely new development, custom-built to meet all the needs of the customer. The boat will have room for three crew members and twelve rescued people. A robust hull construction and a wave-breaking bow design provide the necessary stability – even in the roughest sea conditions. Two Yamaha VMAX 115 hp 4-stroke engines give the lifeboat a speed of at least 32 knots.

Arnoud Straakenbroek, Sales Director Govermental & Professional boats and davits at PALFINGER, says: “Besides quality and safety, we will pay special attention in the development phase to improving ergonomics in order to minimize physical strain fatigue of the KNRM rescuers during use in these rough conditions. We are very much looking forward to the cooperation with the KNRM and at the same time proud that we can name this prestigious organization as a user of PALFINGER’s high-quality boats in our references.”

"For the KNRM, reliability, safety and quality of our equipment is very important because our rescuers voluntarily risk their lives for others. We are confident that with the 7.5 meter RHIB, which PALFINGER will produce, we offer our rescuers the best boat in this class,” says Jacob Tas, General Director of the KNRM.

The first RHIB is scheduled to leave the shipyard in Harderwijk at the end of 2022. The KNRM will intensively test the boat against the defined quality criteria. If the boat meets all expectations and is approved by the KNRM, PALFINGER will start building the remaining eleven boats. The last RHIB will be delivered in 2028.

Picture (from left to right): On January 20, the contract was signed by Gert-Jan Wijker (Head of Technical Service at KNRM), Arnoud Straakenbroek (Sales Director Governmental and Professional Boats and Davits at PALFINGER), Jacob Tas (General Director of the KNRM) and Alexander Schouten (Global Sales Director Boats and Davits at PALFINGER) at the PALFINGER office in Harderwijk, the Netherlands.

