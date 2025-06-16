Pacific Basin Enhances Operations and Crew Welfare with Inmarsat NexusWave

[By: Inmarsat Maritime]

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has signed an agreement with Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, one of the world’s leading dry bulk carrier owners, to install NexusWave fully managed bonded connectivity service on board an initial five ships.

Hong Kong-based Pacific Basin is prioritising enhancements to both crew and business communications aboard its growing fleet of geared Handysize and Supramax bulk carriers, as part of a connectivity and digitalisation strategy that also supports fuel efficiency and emissions reporting.

Through its unique network bonding technology, NexusWave ensures crew and business applications are always connected with the solution dynamically adjusting traffic routing to maintain a seamless experience. Pacific Basin will leverage the unparalleled speeds, unlimited data, and global coverage of NexusWave to enable uninterrupted ship–shore audio and video conferencing while providing seafarers with a consistent, home-like internet connection.

With unlimited data and the upcoming integration of the ViaSat-3 network, NexusWave provides confidence in enabling Pacific Basin's ambitious digitalisation strategy well into the future, supported by cost certainty.

Samar Das, Head of Technical Procurement, Pacific Basin Shipping (HK) Ltd, commented: “We are excited to be among the first operators in dry bulk shipping to equip our ships with Inmarsat NexusWave. Our seafarers’ wellbeing is a top priority, and this service will optimise communications channels to secure the fastest available connection to their loved ones ashore. The capabilities of NexusWave also align closely with our expanding use of digital applications across our fleet for better decision-making and efficiencies.”

Recent real-world tests saw the fully managed service achieve download speeds of up to 330–340 megabits per second and upload speeds of up to 70–80 Mbps, while network availability on vessels exceeded 99.9%.

Justin Yi, Regional Director APAC Sales, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “Pacific Basin is a global force in dry bulk shipping and their commitment to NexusWave underscores their forward-thinking approach. By enhancing both crew and business communications, they are ultimately transforming their vessels into floating homes and offices. With NexusWave, operators like Pacific Basin can enjoy complete connected confidence, enabled by high speeds and availability, unlimited data, global coverage, and robust enterprise-grade security – all from a single, trusted maritime connectivity provider.”