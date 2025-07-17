Pace of Digitalization in Maritime Industry Is Now Moving at a Rapid Rate
[By: Inmarsat Maritime]
The pace of digitalisation in the maritime industry is now moving at a rapid rate, driven by an ever-increasing demand for data.
Stay ahead of the curve with NexusWave and get the essential high-speed connectivity, unlimited data, global coverage, and ‘secure by design’ infrastructure you need to support new technologies, AI adoption, data analytics, crew attraction and retention and more.
Streamlined operations
- Keep all your stakeholders informed with seamless uninterrupted communications
- Optimise your voyage and cargo operations
- Utilise real-time data exchange to manage remote maintenance, dry docking, and more
Boost crew morale and retention
- Keep your crew connected and happy with a home-like experience onboard
Robust cybersecurity
- Enterprise-grade security trusted by global enterprises and governments
Freedom from data limits
- With unlimited data, you can flexibly stream, browse and use all your business applications. No more constant monitoring and restricting access. No more worrying about exceeding your data allowance or incurring any extra charges.
Future-ready technology
- Ready to meet evolving demands for data, technology and applications used onboard. Be prepared for tomorrow’s bandwidth needs – today, with an upgrade path to the ViaSat-3 satellite network.
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.