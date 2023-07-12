P&O Maritime Logistics Key Role in Supporting Germany's Energy Initiative

[By: P&O Maritime Logistics]

In efforts to support Germany’s energy transition agenda, P&O Maritime Logistics will use its Multi Carrying Vessels to transport modular units for offshore wind power stations, which will be used to build the new Wind Farm in North Sea, Germany.

Expected to commence power production in 2025, the 900-megawatt wind farm will be a key contributor to achieving Germany’s energy transition goals of fulfilling 80% of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2030.

P&O Maritime Logistics will transport the components for a Spanish EPC company, which oversees construction of the offshore substations for the Wind Farm. Since November 2022, P&O Maritime Logistics' MCVs has made several voyages, carrying the components from pre-fabrication yards, loaded via a shallow drafted port, in Turkey to assembly yards in Spain.

Speaking about the project, Martin Helweg, CEO of P&O Maritime Logistics said: “We at P&O Maritime Logistics feel a responsibility to facilitate the development of infrastructure that will allow the adoption and integration of renewable energies, and the Wind Farm is one that will undoubtedly contribute to providing Germany with low carbon power. We take pride in our ability to provide value-added marine services to support the development of important projects that will contribute to creating a more sustainable future.”

P&O Maritime Logistics’ latest project demonstrates its commitment towards accelerating energy transition and sustainable solutions. Similar to the Wind Farm project, the company was involved in the development of offshore windfarms in the Greater Changhua Windfarm off the coast of Taiwan, a project that has powered 4.35 million homes. In addition, P&O Maritime Logistics is currently working on a five-year project supporting the Coral Sul Floating LNG production unit in Mozambique.



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Helweg added: "We are delighted to be working on a project that is true to our commitment to sustainability, our expertise in the renewable energy sector, and our capabilities as a leading provider of critical logistics. Our work has always played an important role in keeping lights on in homes and hospitals, and supporting growing economies, and we are delighted to use our extensive and versatile expertise to be at the forefront of this shift in Germany.”

In the long-term, P&O Maritime Logistics continues to support projects worldwide that facilitate and accelerate the transition to greener and more sustainable energy.

