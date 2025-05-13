Over 300 Maritime Delegates Headed to Fort Lauderdale for 23rd CSEC

[By: Caribbean Shipping Association]

Over 300 shipping and logistics leaders from across the Caribbean, Latin America, and the United States are set to convene in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for the 23rd Caribbean Shipping Executives’ Conference (CSEC), hosted by the Caribbean Shipping Association (CSA). Scheduled for May 19–20, 2025, at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, the conference will explore the critical forces shaping the regional and global maritime industry.

This year’s conference comes at a time of accelerating change for the maritime sector. Over two days, attendees will engage in dialogue on a wide range of pressing topics including artificial intelligence, trade policy, climate resilience, cruise competitiveness, maritime security, and global supply chain disruptions.

The event will open with formal remarks from CSA President William Brown and CSA General Manager Milaika Capella Ras, followed by guest addresses from Hon. Hazelle P. Rogers, C.D., Broward County Commissioner for District 9, and Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades. The opening ceremony will also include the presentation of new delegates.

“As a proud Jamaican and a Broward County Commissioner, I am honored to welcome the Caribbean Shipping Executives’ Conference to Fort Lauderdale,” said Hazelle P. Rogers, Broward County Commissioner for District 9. “By choosing our County, once again, to host their conference, the Caribbean Shipping Association recognizes everyone under the sun and how inviting our community is for doing business and participating in leisure activities.”

Echoing this warm welcome and reinforcing the region’s commercial readiness, Port Everglades leadership also emphasized the port’s strategic importance to Caribbean trade.

“As the leading gateway between the United States of America and the Caribbean, we value our strong trade partnership with the Caribbean Shipping Association and its members,” said Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades. “I am especially proud to showcase to its membership how our port is advancing infrastructure improvements to further support efficient trade with the island nations for years to come.”

William Brown, President of the Caribbean Shipping Association, noted, “the Caribbean Shipping Executives’ Conference continues to be a vital platform for industry collaboration, reflection, and action. As we confront complex global challenges, our ability to come together, share insights, and innovate across borders is more important than ever. I am proud to see the CSA lead this conversation with such a strong and diverse slate of delegates.”

On Monday, conference sessions will explore the application of artificial intelligence in maritime and supply chain management, business continuity and crisis planning, and Latin America’s 2025 economic outlook. Further discussions will examine the evolution of material handling in the region, the future of maritime security, and the opportunities for onshore power and green fuels.

On Tuesday, the agenda will shift to explore the impact of U.S. trade policies and tariffs, the outlook for the Caribbean cruise industry, and strategies for enhancing climate resilience at regional ports. The day also includes a special session on the WiMAC-CSA mentorship programme, highlighting the journey from mentorship to leadership, and concludes with a discussion on securing Caribbean trade in light of global supply chain disruptions.

Milaika Capella Ras, General Manager of the Caribbean Shipping Association, added, “This year’s conference reflects the dynamism of our industry and the resilience of our members. From AI integration to climate adaptation, the topics on the agenda speak to both current realities and future ambitions. We are excited to welcome over 300 delegates for what promises to be an engaging and forward-thinking event.”

The 23rd CSEC is proudly supported by sponsors including Port Everglades, HIT Rio Haina Port, King Ocean, Shipco Transport, Puerto Nuevo Terminal, Taylor International, Kingston Wharves Ltd, Svitzer, Tropical Shipping, Tote Maritime, Caribconex, Inter-American Development Bank, CFL Global Logistics Solutions, Seaboard Marine and SSA Maritime MIT.