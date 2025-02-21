OSM Thome Welcomes New Institutional Investors

[By: OSM Thome]

OSM Thome is pleased to announce that institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Global Transportation Group (“JPMGTG”) will acquire a stake in global ship management company OSM Thome, subject to regulatory approval. The investors will help support the future growth of the business. OSM Thome’s founding shareholders, OSM Maritime Partners (“OSMMP”) and Skagerak Holding (“Skagerak”) will continue as shareholders, resulting in a long-term ownership constellation that ensures both continuity and growth. Existing financial investor, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”) will fully exit the business in the transaction.

In 2018, Oaktree invested in OSM Maritime Group, which following the merger with Thome in 2023 became OSM Thome.

Going forward, the founder of OSM, Bjørn Tore Larsen, and the Eek Thorstensen family, who established Thome, will continue to have significant ownership stakes in OSM Thome, through their respective companies OSMMP and Skagerak. Bjørn Tore Larsen and Claes Eek Thorstensen will continue as members of the board of OSM Thome. They represent valuable industry knowledge and continuity.

The current management will continue in their roles, further signalling continuity to customers and employees.

“We have had a very good collaboration with Oaktree, and their involvement has definitely contributed positively to the development of the company over the past years. They are now selling their stake, in line with their plan from the start. We are looking forward to continuing to grow OSM Thome together with a new investor who has a long-term perspective and solid expertise in shipping," says Bjørn Tore Larsen, Chair of the Board of OSM Thome.

"JPMGTG’s involvement represents high quality, financial depth and a long term commitment to the industry. We have had the pleasure of working with them for many years, and we warmly welcome them onboard as partners. I am here speaking on behalf of all our talented people, as well as myself and the Thorstensen family with whom we have successfully partnered for the last two years” says Bjørn Tore Larsen

“I am proud of the partnership we have built and the successes we have achieved since 2018, growing this business into one of the world’s leading ship managers. My sincere gratitude to Bjørn Tore Larsen for his vision and to the entire management team for their outstanding work and dedication throughout this journey. We are confident that JPMGTG is the right partner to steer the business forward and wish it continued success”, says Jim Van Steenkiste, Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager in the European Principal Group at Oaktree.

“We look forward to both partnering with and supporting the future growth and development of OSM Thome as a leader in the global ship management industry. We are very excited to be teaming up with an innovative and visionary team that brings a unique set of skills and insights that has made OSM Thome what it is today,” says Andrian Dacy, Global Head of Transportation at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

OSM Thome is built on the basis of strong Norwegian maritime expertise, and the company has distinguished itself among the world's leading ship management services. Internationally, the largest ship management units are located in Singapore, Norway and Croatia, while the crewing offices are located in the Philippines, China, India, Europe, Oceania and Brazil.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 2025. Citi acted as exclusive financial advisor and Gibson Dunn and Wiersholm as legal advisors to OSM Thome and its shareholders. A&O Sherman and Watson Farley Williams acted as legal advisor and Deloitte acted as financial and tax advisor to JPMGTG.