Orolia Maritime Reveals New PLB With Return Link System for 2020

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-22 20:50:00

Global leader in emergency readiness and response, Orolia, is pleased to reveal details of the next evolution in life-saving technology, the FastFind ReturnLink PLB with Return Link System (RLS) capabilities.

Orolia has worked closely with the European GNSS Agency (GSA) on the Galileo satellite system since being selected as the lead on development of next-generation search and rescue (SAR) distress beacons. Earlier this year Orolia broke new ground by introducing the world’s first Galileo Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) enabled PLBs.

Building upon this, the new FastFind ReturnLink transmits the user’s unique ID and GNSS location via the global network of Cospas Sarsat search and rescue satellites, and then uses Galileo’s Return Link Service to transmit a return signal back to the user’s device to confirm the alert has been received and location has been detected. The PLB displays a blue light to inform the user that search and rescue professionals are aware of their situation and location and that they are not alone.

Chris Loizou, Vice President of Maritime at Orolia, said: “We are dedicated to producing SAR products that keep people safe on land and sea, and the FastFind ReturnLink PLB is Orolia Maritime’s most advanced search and rescue beacon to date. The psychological impact of knowing that help is on the way cannot be underestimated, and this PLB will provide invaluable peace of mind for those in distress.”

The FastFind ReturnLink PLB utilises the latest SAR technology, all packed into a simple, rugged and lightweight palm-sized unit. Features include:

• Return Link System: the first of a new range of SAR beacons that receive a reassurance signal confirming distress alert and location have been received by the search and rescue authorities.

• Multi Constellation GNSS: Building on Orolia’s leadership in innovative location detection technology, FastFind Returnlink has both Galileo and GPS GNSS receivers.

• Multiple Attach Points: The FastFind Returnlink comes with belt attachable buoyancy pouch and life jacket oral tube clip attachments.

• Floats: with provided buoyancy pouch.

• Free to use: No subscription.

• Power Assurance: 5-year battery life.

• Waterproof: to 10m.

• Lights: SOS Morse LED ?ash light & RLS Reassurance blue flashing light.

• Practical: Safe-stow antenna and 3 stage activation.

With Galileo’s RLS expected to be fully operational in January 2020, Orolio will introduce the FastFind ReturnLink PLB at METSTRADE 2019 and make them available for purchase upon RLS activation. For more about Orolia and its range of maritime solutions, please visit www.oroliamaritime.com.

