Orca AI Secures More Key Global Customers

[By: Orca AI]

Five international shipping companies have committed to deploying Orca AI’s cutting-edge automated situational-awareness platform on selected vessels. This milestone follows a strategic partnership forged earlier this year with NorthStandard, one of the world’s largest P&I clubs.

The collaboration between Orca AI and NorthStandard aims to enhance safety and operational efficiency, highlighting the shared dedication of both Orca AI and NorthStandard to innovative solutions that reduce navigational risks and safeguard vessels, crew, and cargo.

US-based Liberty Maritime and Curtin Maritime, Greece-based SeaTraders along with Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping and MMSL, are the first NorthStandard members to adopt the technology. Their decision facilitates broader uptake across the maritime sector and reinforces Orca AI’s and NorthStandard’s mission to protect members’ assets and ensure the well-being of seafarers.

By implementing Orca AI’s advanced platform — which includes the SeaPod computer-vision lookout unit and the FleetView application for shore offices — these companies are poised to improve navigational safety and enhance their claims records.

“We're thrilled to welcome these established shipping companies as the latest adopters of our technology,” said Yarden Gross, CEO and Co-founder of Orca AI. “Their commitment to safety, efficiency, and reliability not only strengthens their individual operations through proactive risk management but also sets a benchmark for the broader maritime community. As the shipping industry undergoes transformational change, advanced technology is unlocking new opportunities for collaboration that benefit all stakeholders and wider society.”