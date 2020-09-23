OPV Plan Review Conducted Using 3D Models

ABS is approving Israel Shipyards’ 3D models as part of plan review of its 45-meter multi-mission Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV).

“Israel Shipyards is our latest partner where we have been able to demonstrate how ABS can support the design and class review process using 3D models. This exciting project is another building block in our development of an end-to-end paperless class process, which is seeing us work with leading shipbuilders all over the world to realize the benefits of digital class for the industry,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President of Global Engineering and Technology.

This project seeks to reduce the total number of 2D drawings and paper-based documentation for Class review of the OPV design, and it replaces those documents with the original computer aided design (CAD) model. This streamlines the communication of the design intent from the shipyard to the Class society, which reduces cost and waste and improves communication clarity and therefore review quality.

“The new 45-meter OPV is Israel Shipyards' novel design of a multi-mission platform, intended for a wide range of naval, homeland security, and civilian activities. The design incorporates several key elements to enhance the platform’s performances, such as a slipway for a fast seven-meter RIB for interdiction and rescue missions, a large flush deck area with the capability of carrying multi-mission payloads, a spacious 360-degrees bridge and other features. The design is based on ABS Rules and Regulations for High Speed Craft and incorporates an innovative approach for the Plan Approval of the 3D vessel model almost without the need for the traditional 2D ‘Class Drawings’. This approach saves engineering effort and is exercised successfully under the guidelines and assistance of ABS,” said Shiran Purvin, Israel Shipyards Vice President of Engineering.

ABS is also involved in advanced 3D Model class projects with Samsung Heavy Industries in Korea, SDARI in China, and General Dynamics NASSCO in the U.S., among others.

