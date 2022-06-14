Optiwise Launches HORIZON Project to Improve Wind Propulsion

Image courtesy of AYRO

[By: AYRO]

We are thrilled to announce that AYRO is part of the “Optiwise” project, an EU funded research and innovation project aiming to improve and demonstrate energy savings using wind propulsion as well hydrodynamic improvements in propulsion.

The "Optiwise" project will further pursue its objectives through close inspection of three operational use cases which include:

A tanker with the Oceanwings® wingsails

A bulk carrier with Flettner rotors

A passenger vessel with a AeroRig system with rigid panels

To learn more about the project, click here.

