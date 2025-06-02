Optimarin Launches Guardian’ Ballast Water Treatment System

[By: Optimarin]

Optimarin has unveiled its latest ballast water treatment system, Optimarin Guardian, ahead of Nor-Shipping 2025. Designed to meet the evolving needs of vessel operators — especially in light of geopolitical uncertainty and rising energy costs — Guardian combines high treatment efficiency with low power consumption and reduced lifecycle cost.

The launch is part of Optimarin’s broader strategy to respond to changing market dynamics through increased supply chain flexibility, expanded service offerings, and an enhanced technology portfolio following the acquisition of Hyde Marine’s UV BWTS technology.

“Guardian reflects what the market is asking for: flexibility, reliability, and predictable costs,” said Tonje Olafsen, VP Sales & Projects. “Shipowners and yards are under pressure. With Guardian, we offer a cost-effective and compliant solution backed by the service reach and engineering depth Optimarin is known for.”

Tailored for both large and small vessels

The new system is optimized for large vessel segments but will also be available in a compact 60 m³/h version, making it suitable for smaller vessels such as fishing boats and yachts — an expansion that broadens Optimarin’s addressable market.

Guardian leverages Optimarin’s proven technology while significantly improving energy efficiency. Early feedback from selected pilot installations has indicated measurable performance gains in both power usage and operational uptime.

Responding to supply chain volatility

Supply chain disruptions remain a top concern across maritime sectors. Optimarin has implemented a flexible, regionally distributed parts sourcing model that minimizes delivery delays and supports localized service in key regions such as Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

“We’ve spent the last few years quietly building redundancy into our supply chain,” said Olafsen. “Now that global logistics are under strain, we’re able to maintain delivery reliability while competitors struggle.”

Focus on lifecycle value and service

In addition to launching Guardian, Optimarin is emphasizing its service model as a key differentiator. With a global team of experienced field engineers and an unparalleled service support, the company has introduced tailored service agreements aimed at helping operators minimize downtime and gain better visibility into long-term maintenance costs.

The company reports increasing uptake of these agreements, particularly from owners seeking predictability in the face of tightening margins and stricter compliance timelines.

Product line expansion after Hyde acquisition

Following its acquisition of Hyde Marine’s ballast water treatment technology, Optimarin now offers a significantly broader product portfolio. The integration has strengthened its UV technology base, expanded engineering capabilities, and enabled more tailored solutions for diverse vessel types.

Meet Optimarin at Nor-Shipping 2025

Optimarin will be showcasing both the Guardian and Protector systems at Nor-Shipping 2025, Stand C03-12b in Hall C.