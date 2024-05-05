Optimarin Enters New Growth Phase with Hyde Marine Acquisition

[By: Optimarin]

Optimarin is expanding its position in the market for ballast water treatment systems with a deal to acquire peer player Hyde Marine from De Nora Marine Technologies that will significantly boost its installed base of BWTSs and give Hyde customers access to its global aftersales network.

The Norwegian ballast water treatment specialist has entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement with Italy’s De Nora whereby it will acquire Hyde Marine’s UV BWTS technology, products and inventory. Optimarin will also gain service and support work for some 600 Hyde Marine systems installed on vessels, in addition to more than 1400 BWTSs supplied by itself.

The acquisition by Optimarin for an undisclosed sum follows the earlier decision by Milan-stocklisted De Nora to exit the marine technologies business so that it can focus on growth in its core strategic markets of municipals and industrials.

Bigger customer base and technology lift

“The business rationale for this landmark transaction is both to strengthen our leading position as a long-term supplier of marine ballast water treatment systems and enhance our product offering towards this market,” says Optimarin’s newly appointed CEO Tore Svanheld.

Optimarin is enlarging its existing customer base with new clients being brought onboard from Hyde Marine. The supplier will also be able to lift its system capability with the addition of advanced UV technology from Hyde Marine as it targets both BWTS retrofit and newbuild orders, having established a manufacturing base in China with proximity to SE Asian yards.

“The acquisition represents a win-win deal as Optimarin will gain access to high-end technology, while Hyde Marine BWTS users will benefit from our extensive global service organisation with 24/7 availability and strong technical expertise to support efficient ballasting operations,” Svanheld adds.

“As a highly experienced service provider, Optimarin is focused on ensuring that Hyde Marine customers have a well-functioning BWTS to assure them of peace of mind around operations and compliance.”

Global support network

With a 30-year track record of BWTS innovation, development and deliveries, Optimarin has built up a worldwide network of service partners spanning the US, Brazil, the UK, Norway, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Romania, United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.

This means that specialist certified engineers are on hand to provide rapid round-the-clock support in response to client needs at any time and place wherever a ship is located.

Optimarin has further enhanced its service offering with OptiLink™, a digital cloud-based solution for monitoring and management of the BWTS that enables remote 24/7 support and over-the-air software updates to keep the system working efficiently.

The company has a centralised service centre at its Stavanger head office in Norway that is in regular dialogue with customers to provide aftersales support, co-ordinating service and commissioning jobs to be carried out by its trained BWTS engineers around the world.

The centre also manages global distribution of spare parts, with satellite warehouses at several locations to enable shorter response time for parts shipments. The Hyde BWTS spare parts inventory will now be transferred to Optimarin’s main storage depots in Norway and Luxembourg.

Strategic growth ambitions

Svanheld says onboarding of Hyde Marine customers with Optimarin will enable the latter to build on the competence and experience of its global BWTS support team, as well as expand the service organisation.

Taking a longer-term perspective, the acquisition of Hyde Marine will also support Optimarin’s strategic ambitions for business growth going forward, he says.

“We have recently expanded our product portfolio with oily water separators and sewage treatment plants. Now, with this transaction, we are growing the core BWTS business to consolidate our strong position in this market and firmly intend to remain a force to be reckoned with in the maritime sector,” Svanheld concludes.