Operator Buys Second Sanmar Tug to Work at Portuguese Port

Med Antares

[By: Sanmar]

Sanmar has delivered the ASD tugboat Med Antares to MedTug SA, the towage company of the giant container shipping line MSC, where it will operate at the expanding port complex at Sines, Portugal.

Based on the RAstar 2800 series design by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, Med Antares is a state-of-the-art escort/offshore terminal tug powered by two MTU 16V4000 main engines, each producing 2240kW at 1,800 rev/min and driving Schottel SRP 1515 FP thrusters to achieve a bollard pull (BP) of 75 tonnes both ahead and astern.

Measuring 28.2m LOA with a moulded breadth of 12.6m and extreme draft of 5.52m, Med Antares benefits from its unique-to-class sponsoned hull form, which has been proven to enhance escort forces along with the tug’s foil-shaped escort skegs. Roll motions and accelerations are less than half those of comparable sized ‘standard’ tug hulls.

Built in 2019, Med Antares is the second tugboat from its own fleet that Sanmar has sold to MedTug, which took delivery of the 2017-built 70 tonnes BP tug Med Altair earlier this year. RAstar 2800 design tugs are intended for escort operations in weather and sea-exposed areas where a high standard of sea-keeping is required.

Port of Sines, which is already the largest by volume port in Portugal, containing multiple specialist terminals, is expanding with the construction of its new Vasco da Gama terminal, named after the 15th century explorer who sailed from the port, which is due to be completed in 2024.

The versatile Med Antares also has a remotely operated fire pump with a capacity of 2,800m3/hour powered by a dedicated CAT C32 diesel, giving it a fire-fighting capability to Fi-Fi 1 standard. Deck equipment includes a Data Hydraulic DHC 5000 H40 hydraulic driven 400mm diameter capstan, a Data Hydraulic DTH 90-135, SWL 90T tow hook and a Palfinger PK11001(M)A marine grade hydraulic knuckle-boom/folding boom type crane.

Crew comfort and the need for a safe working environment were paramount in the design and construction of Med Antares, with special care given to resilient mount all engines and essential equipment including hydraulic pipes to reduce noise. The tug has been fitted out to a very high level of quality, comfort and safety suiting the requirements of European flag authorities such as Norway, Germany, Italy and the UK.

The captain and engineer cabins are above deck with ensuite WC and shower. The mess, lounge and separate galley are also above deck, while below there are three double cabins for crew with WC and shower and a laundry.

Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar, said: “We are delighted that MedTug has shown trust in us for these latest additions to their fleet. Med Antares is a relatively compact, but extremely powerful technologically-advanced tug, more than capable of taking on the work of much larger traditional tugboats. Our tug captains were delighted with its performance while it was in our fleet. It is a shining example of cutting-edge design and latest technology in action.”



