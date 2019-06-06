OneWeb Announces Global Maritime Services at Nor-Shipping

By MarEx 2019-06-06 06:33:35

OneWeb, the global communications company bringing internet to the world through next generation satellite technology, has partnered with the maritime industry to bring the first fiber-like connectivity service to the market. OneWeb’s network will bring a tenfold increase in bandwidth to the maritime shipping industry.

With more than 75 percent of people unconnected or lacking consistent connectivity at sea, OneWeb’s global network and new user terminals will be specially designed to provide a secure digital connectivity platform, delivering low latency, high-speed service - setting the stage for a digital ship evolution.

Partnering with industry leaders, Cobham and Intellian, who represent 75 percent of the VSAT install base, OneWeb’s user terminals will offer a portfolio of future-proof terminals with a variety of performance levels and sizes meeting the needs of many maritime markets including: merchant shipping, offshore, passenger, leisure and commercial fishing.

These next-generation LEO user terminals will be developed based on field-proven stabilizing antennas delivering ultimate application performance at sea exceeding today’s quality of service standards. From faster downloads to enabling better video streaming and the use of cloud applications, these new terminals will optimize installations. Importantly, the antennas will simplify network configurations and provide superior value versus traditional maritime satellite equipment. OneWeb’s connectivity will enable new efficiencies for the maritime industry, providing critical coverage in the polar and Arctic regions, and lowering the total cost of ownership.

Nicolas Zibell, OneWeb Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Our vision is fully customized maritime broadband services that will meet the needs of all ships and fleets, in any location. We are excited to launch OneWeb to the Maritime Industry alongside a high-quality ecosystem of partners.”

OneWeb will be presenting its new maritime services from June 4 to 7 at Nor-Shipping 2019 in Oslo, Norway as it announces new manufacturer partnerships and signs-on maritime service providers.

