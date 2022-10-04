One Sea Appoints Sinikka Hartonen as Secretary General

Sinikka Hartonen has been appointed Secretary General of One Sea, as the high-profile autonomous maritime ecosystem enters a new phase in its drive to support the adoption and standardization of autonomous ship technology.

Bringing extensive experience in maritime transportation, international advocacy and stakeholder management to her new role, Sinikka started her career working on board merchant ships before joining the Finnish Maritime Administration, where her primary duties related to Vessel Traffic Services development.

In 2010, Sinikka joined the Finnish Transport Agency, going on to hold several high-level posts that included Deputy Director General, with diverse areas of responsibility. In early 2018, she joined the Finnish Shipowners’ Association where she has gained key insights covering regulatory processes at the IMO and EU. Prior to her appointment as Secretary General, Sinikka was already a member of the One Sea advisory board.

Eero Lehtovaara, Chair of One Sea, said: “This is a pivotal moment for autonomous shipping, in terms of its adoption and regulatory oversight. On behalf of One Sea and its members, I would like to welcome Sinikka’s appointment. As a trusted advisor, she has already helped to shape the association’s direction and priorities. As Secretary General she will take the lead on One Sea’s activities going forward, and I’m looking forward to working with her as One Sea starts its next chapter.”

Commenting on her appointment, Sinikka said: “One Sea has provided the maritime and shipping industry with a platform to contribute to the regulatory process for MASS. This remains a top priority for One Sea and its members; it is essential that progress is made swiftly on developing goal-based regulations which give precedence to safety but also allow technologies to be used efficiently.

“I’m honoured to join One Sea as its new Secretary General, and I look forward to working with all of the One Sea members and stakeholders towards achieving our common goals.”

