ONE Collaborates with PARIS to Optimize a Greener Inland Supply Chain

ONE and PARIS collaborate to optimise greener inland supply chain

[By: ONE]

Ocean Network Express (ONE) Inland Operations and PARIS Optimal Transport Planning Solution (PARIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hutchison Port Holdings, have jointly announced a collaboration on an exciting new project in pursuit of reducing carbon emissions embedded within their container transport operations.

As part of ONE’s commitment to reduce their environmental impact, they have begun the process to achieve ISO 14001 Environmental Management System (EMS) certification for Europe and Africa region’s landside operations by the end of 2021. Key to this goal is the collaboration with PARIS, enabling ONE to clearly track inland carbon emissions in the supply chain and lower emissions.

ONE’s main objectives for the EMS certification include:

Increasing the modal split of container haulage by barge and rail

Increasing the total number of reloaded containers

Establishing a GHG emission baseline for ONE’s landside operations

PARIS assists ONE by planning and optimising collection and delivery bookings in real-time using available truck, rail and barge/feeder transport options. The highly configurable software utilises advanced algorithms and parallel processing to provide optimised transport planning and features to effectively manage transport exceptions, reduce empty mileage and improve service performance.

PARIS claims that on a £20 million transport spend, they can typically save between 5% and 8% of a transport budget, including in excess of 1,000,000km of reduced empty distance travelled by truck. Reduced empty mileage results in a significant carbon footprint reduction.

The collaboration between PARIS and ONE is focussed on enhancing the carbon tracking aspect of the PARIS software, to create ONE’s first landside GHG emission baseline. The project commenced in early 2021 and from 2022, ONE will begin to collect emissions data from all landside container movements within the Europe and Africa region using the PARIS emissions algorithm. For the first time, ONE have the ability to record all emissions arising from each leg of every container’s journey, whilst already choosing to opt for environmentally friendly barge and rail options where they exist.

Once the first full year’s data set is achieved through the 2022 baseline, ONE will define 2035 mid-term targets for emission reduction to support their further ambition to become carbon-neutral by 2050, for all Europe and Africa regional operations.

