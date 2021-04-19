OFCO & Mammoet Join Forces to Deliver Turnkey Logistical Solutions

Companies to Combine Respective Specialities and Resources to Realise Operational Synergies and Develop Competitive Offering By The Maritime Executive 04-19-2021 03:12:18

Abu Dhabi Ports’ offshore logistics service provider, Offshore Support and Logistics Services Company (OFCO – Offshore International), has announced the start of a collaboration with Mammoet United Arab Emirates, a branch of the global engineered heavy lifting and transport services company, as part of a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organisations.

The integrated maritime logistics service provider OFCO, will work closely with the heavy lift and transport specialist Mammoet to create a unique integrated package of on and offshore turnkey transport and installation solutions for projects in the GCC.

Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Chief Corporate Authority Officer and Head of Maritime Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “The newly-announced collaboration between Abu Dhabi Ports’ OFCO and Mammoet marks a critical milestone in Abu Dhabi Ports’ ongoing efforts to foster an integrated logistics ecosystem catering to our commercial and industrial customers’ every need.

“By combining each organisation’s expertise and resources, we can complement each other’s service offering and explore potential operational and logistical synergies, which would allow us to create an integrated, cost-effective solution for the major project market within the GCC and beyond.”

Initially targeting UAE-based projects with future ambitions to venture further into the GCC, OFCO and Mammoet will leverage their respective maritime, engineering, and logistical expertise, together with strategic positioning, infrastructure, and in-house assets, to create a joint value proposition that is both flexible and competitive.

This in turn will not only provide customers with a streamlined, flexible, and cost-effective solution for handling their heavy cargo transport needs but will also enable them to partner with a single service provider, rather than having to rely on several subcontractors to meet their supply chain requirements.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul van Gelder, Chief Executive Officer Mammoet added: “At Mammoet, we always look for ways to improve the efficiency of projects for our customers. The strategic alliance with OFCO is a testament to that, as our collaboration will reduce the number of interfaces within the logistics chain of projects, enabling the planning and operations to be streamlined, and therefore realising the most efficient and cost-effective approaches.

Mammoet maintains the largest fleet of heavy lifting equipment in the world, and so is well-positioned to scale its service in response to any challenge. We look forward to bringing this enhanced offering to clients in the GCC, as part of this strategic partnership”.

Launching a regional head office in Dubai back in 1974, Mammoet has been delivering efficient and cost-effective solutions for engineered heavy lifting and transportation projects across the Middle East for almost 50 years, supporting numerous projects across a multitude of industry segments including the offshore, power, oil and gas and civil industries. Its acquisition of ALE in 2020 created the world’s largest global provider of engineered heavy lifting and transport services.

Launched at the start of 2021, OFCO operates under SAFEEN Group, Abu Dhabi Ports’ marine services arm, and is one of the largest cost-efficient providers of onshore and offshore integrated logistics solutions and subsea services in the GCC. Holding extensive experience in marine service solutions and a diversified fleet with experience in offshore logistics and supply chain management, the company’s “one-stop-shop” offering is ideal for meeting the complex logistical requirements of customers within the oil and gas, energy, and offshore markets.

Over the past year, SAFEEN has experienced major developments that include launch of a SAFEEN FEEDERS, a new feeder service linking Abu Dhabi to ports serving the UAE, as well as the addition M/V HAFEET, the largest bulk commercial vessel ever registered under the UAE flag as part of its newly minted transshipment service fleet.

