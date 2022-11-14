Oceanology Americas Special Offer for Maritime Executive's Readers

[By: Oceanology International Americas]

Oi Americas (14 – 16 Feb 2023 San Diego Convention Centre) is the trade show dedicated to all those involved in exploring, protecting and sustainably operating in the world’s oceans and waterways. Oceanology International Americas delivers access to comprehensive, innovative solutions, content and expertise. The show floor will offer the full spectrum of technology designed to move forward data acquisition, offer greater efficiencies, provide safer working environments and enable decisions and solutions are reached more efficiently.

Attendees will be able to get their hands on imaging devices, sensors, survey tools, AUV’S, SUV’s, Robotics, connectors, software… the list goes on, plus they’ll have the opportunity to attend world class conferences and technical sessions lead by the foremost thought leaders in their field. Key Note Speaker Dr Rick Spinrad (Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) will be leading off the Ocean Futures Theatre plenaries talking about the Blue Economy.

This is your chance to unlock the Blue Economy & Market developments, find new to market solutions from tech -accelerators, access the latest energy transition potential and discover new and innovative products on the exhibit floor.

Single day conference badges are usually $300, and 3 day badges are usually $650, however as user of Maritime Executive you pay just $255 for a single day, and $552.50 for a 3 day Conference Badge if you use this code when prompted MTEOIA2023. There are even greater savings to be had if you buy multiple badges on the same transaction. It’s easy to get your discounted badge, use this link https://www.oceanologyinternationalamericas.com/en-gb/enquire.html and fill in the registration form and when you come to payment details, simply pop the code in the promo box.

This offer gives fantastic value as it not only gives you access to the show floor, the premium conference sessions, but also a deli lunch and coffee. We are committed to offer you value for your subscription and this is just one of the ways that we endeavour to do this

