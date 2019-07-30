Oceanmax Reveals Global Expansion Plans

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-30 18:26:59

Oceanmax, leading innovator of underwater coatings, announced today the next phase of its planned global expansion to support greater market penetration for its existing line and new introductions planned for Q3, 2019 and beyond.

Oceanmax is scheduled to open new offices in Europe and America to support their continual growth. These locations will serve as centers of excellence for new products, enhance support for current and future customers and allow for deeper integration with soon-to-be-announced partners around the globe.

To drive sales and business growth, current Oceanmax CEO Clint Jones will assume the role of President International Sales. His responsibilities will include global sales and support staff, channel development, and international expansion. Chris Baird, former Managing Director for Fusion Entertainment, will assume the role of CEO/Managing Director on August 12.

“We are embarking on a truly exciting growth path and we are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Oceanmax family,” said Jones. “A seasoned marine business leader, Chris will manage our company’s overall direction and growth, while I focus on developing the teams and strategies to increase our worldwide sales presence.”

“Oceanmax is poised for significant growth in the coming years as we expand our product offerings with new innovations and acquisitions,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Oceanmax. “I am honored to join this talented Kiwi company and help guide the business into what is certain to be a very exciting future.”

The Oceanmax product line consists of Propspeed, its industry-leading foul-release system for propellers and running gear, as well as its groundbreaking transparent foul-release coating specifically formulated for underwater lights, Lightspeed.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.