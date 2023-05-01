OceanGuard® EGCS Shines at Technical Seminar on EGCS

Headway Technology Group Co., Ltd. and a well-known shipyard co-hosted a technical seminar on marine Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems. Titled “Embracing the Future: Building Your Roadmap to Green Shipping”, the seminar brought together representatives from major shipping companies, shipyards and ship designing institutes in the Shanghai region. The participants engaged in in-depth discussions and exchanged ideas on the planning, installation and application of marine EGCS, as well as the latest trends in emission control technologies. Headway’s OceanGuard® Exhaust Gas Cleaning System’s retrofitting case study left a strong impression on the participants.

The seminar was designed to facilitate communication and collaboration among different stakeholders of the marine industry. Attendees from shipyards, design institutes and manufacturers provided in-depth insights into SOx scrubbers, emission control and energy efficiency management from various perspectives. They shared their expertise and experience, fostering an open and informative dialogue on the latest trends and best practices in the industry.

During the seminar, Mr. Niu, on behalf of yard, delivered a keynote presentation addressing the concerns raised by various parties. With his extensive experience in EGCS retrofitting, Mr. Niu shared the company’s protocols and best practices for the installation of EGCS.

Mr. Zhuo Zhang, representing Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI), made a subsequent presentation on the SDARI’s latest developments in low-carbon shipping and new ship-type design. He also shared SDARI’s perspective on some recent EGCS retrofitting projects. The presentation was well-received by the attendees, who found it to be insightful and thought-provoking.

As the closing keynote speaker, Mr. Zongkai Zhang, a representative from Headway, presented Headway’s innovative breakthroughs and results in low-carbon shipping industry. In his presentation, Mr. Zhang introduced that Headway’s independently developed OceanGuard® EGCS could provide U-Type, I-Type and L-Type scrubbers based on the space onboard. He also highlighted the system’s “micro-atomization technology”, which enabled Headway to provide Open-Loop, Closed-Loop and Hybrid solutions with low OPEX, low backpressure, less consumption and optimized space utilization.

Photo: Installation of Scrubber on MV FALCON CONFIDENCE

It is reported that Headway is providing a “one-stop” EGCS solution for MV Falcon Confidence in COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry for Dutch owner J.Bekkers. The installation of the scrubber onboard the vessel has been completed successfully, with commissioning underway. During the speech, Mr. Zhang shared Headway’s experience on the design and retrofitting of the project, receiving significant interest from the participants.

As the industry progresses further toward decarbonization, hashtags such as “Low Carbon”, “Green Shipping” and “Eco Friendly” are gaining traction due to advancements in technology, industry development and regulatory improvement. Participants of the seminar commented that it deepened their understanding of industry trends and provided valuable insights into EGCS. The seminar served as an excellent platform for different stakeholders to collaborate and discover mutually beneficial opportunities, paving the way for a greener, smarter and more sustainable shipping industry.



