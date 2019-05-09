OceanGate Names Dan Scoville Director of Marine Operations

By MarEx 2019-05-09 22:46:13

OceanGate Inc, a provider of manned submersible services has hired veteran subsea engineer Dan Scoville to join their team as Director of Systems Integration and Marine Operations. Scoville brings with him a diverse background in subsea vehicles, inspection, and engineering as well as a passion for deep sea discovery and exploration.

“We couldn’t be more excited about Dan joining the team, he has a wealth of subsea experience and a sense of adventure that fits in perfectly with the culture we have cultivated here at OceanGate.” said Stockton Rush, OceanGate CEO, “As we continue to grow it is rewarding to see the variety of industries who have taken notice of what we are doing, and the positive impact it has had on the caliber of talent we are attracting to our business.”

As Director of Systems Integration and Marine Operations Scoville will oversee operational engineering for OceanGate’s fleet of three manned submersibles. Additionally, he will oversee all marine operations and play a critical role in the continued development of offshore processes and procedures that will enhance OceanGate’s commitment to safe and methodical operational excellence.

“I am thrilled to be joining OceanGate as they pioneer the next generation of manned submersibles,” said Scoville. “To date, much of my subsea exploration has been accomplished through the lens of an ROV camera. This next chapter of my career combines my professional skillset with my passion for exploration and discovery where I will have an opportunity to personally explore and observe the deep ocean.”

Scoville has spent the last 10 years of his career at Oceaneering International located in Houston, TX. In his most recent position as Global Manager of Subsea Inspection and Global Service Line Manager Drill Support, he was responsible for providing subsea inspection services to clients and all profit and loss for the global business including responsibility for offices in Scotland, Norway and Texas. Prior to his inspection role, he held management level positions at Oceaneering’s Deepwater Technical Solutions Group, and Hydroacoustics Inc.

Andrew Trent, retired Vice President of Deepwater Technical Solutions at Oceaneering International had this to say about Scoville, “A cornerstone of our team: patient, practical and yet energetic and creative, Dan supported our global subsea engineering group with solutions to challenging problems while managing a team of loyal, enthusiastic engineers and designers. With his focus on deep water exploration, supporting OceanGate with its similar culture of nurturing people and discovery is a fantastic opportunity for Dan and OceanGate to concentrate his unique skills into this rapidly developing and exciting technology. “

Scoville holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology. He has personally discovered and documented more than 20 deep water shipwrecks including the HMS Ontario, a British warship built in 1780. The HMS Ontario is the oldest confirmed shipwreck and the only fully intact British warship to have ever been found in the Great Lakes.

