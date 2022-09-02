Ocean Technologies Group & ChartWorld Collaborate to Benefit Customers

Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) and ChartWorld, one of the largest international specialist digital navigation providers, have signed an agreement to deliver ChartWorld’s “On-board Familiarisation System” (OFS) on OTG’s Ocean Learning Platform (OLP).



Created by ChartWorld’s team of master mariners, the OFS is a three hour e-learning course designed to provide every nautical officer with optimal support and training in the use of ChartWorld’s ECDIS eGlobe G2. OFS is designed to give crew the knowledge they require to operate the ECDIS safely, even with little to no prior knowledge of this specific equipment. It also supports the crew to prepare for navigational audits and vettings.



“This partnership is another example of our vision to work together with key Industry players for the benefit of our mutual customers,” said Johan Gustafsson, OTG’s Chief Revenue Officer.



“With the growing pressure on our seafarers and the knowledge capital required of them to operate safely and remain competitive, it is essential that vendors collaborate to solve common problems,” he continued.



“This is another great addition to our learning library. Customers are increasingly looking for joined-up solutions to competency building and being able to blend generic and type-specific

material in a single programme of learning makes everybody’s lives easier. As part of the Ocean Learning Platform, it’s not only possible to access and record the ChartWorld learning, but to build it into digital competency management workflows that track the achievement of real world proficiencies,” said Raal Harris, Chief Creative Officer for Ocean Technologies Group.



“Even our most easy to use ECDIS in the market will require some Operator training to maintain safe navigation at all times, since the bridge team is challenged with a variety of makers of this essential tool for passage planning and execution. OTG and ChartWorld have a significant overlapping customer base and this new agreement will add our OFS ECDIS training content to the Ocean Learning Platform, making it more effective and convenient for use by operators on-board and the crew management ashore,” added Ralf Lehnert, Director Navigation Solutions for ChartWorld.

