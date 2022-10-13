Ocean Technologies Group announces new CEO

[By: Ocean Technologies]

Global learning and operational technology innovator, Ocean Technologies Group, (‘OTG’) has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Thomas Zanzinger as new Chief Executive Officer.

As CEO, Thomas will be responsible for driving OTG’s growth strategy as it strengthens its position as the leading software platform for the shipping industry, providing mission-critical, services across training, assessment, maritime HR, and fleet management that help ship operators to meet their compliance targets and performance goals to achieve operational excellence.

Thomas Zanzinger brings over 30 years of leadership experience working at global SaaS and software vendors that provide mission critical Enterprise B2B solutions. Most recently he served as CEO at Inriver, a global leader in digitization through product information management. At Inriver Thomas accelerated international growth across all regions, increased customer retention, brought new and additional solutions to market as well as added strategic capabilities via M&A. Prior to Inriver Thomas worked for software engineering simulation and 3D design software business ANSYS as well as market-leading companies Aptean and Software AG.

Peter Ryan, Chairman of Ocean Technologies Group, commented “We are delighted to have Thomas join our team to help maximise the growth opportunity we have ahead of us. His global leadership experience in creating and delivering customer value will be invaluable as we build the leading enterprise software group in the shipping industry.” As Thomas joins, we would also like to thank Manish Singh, our previous CEO, who led the transformation of Ocean, integrating seven companies and almost doubling the size of the business. We thank Manish for his contribution, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Thomas who will join the team on 1st November 2022, is keen to get started saying of his appointment:

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead OTG as CEO in this exciting time for our Industry. I am looking forward to working closely with customers, partners and the OTG team to support our customers in their digital transformation journeys.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.