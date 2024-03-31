Ocean Infinity Signs Global Framework Agreement with Shell

[By: Ocean Infinity]

Ocean Infinity, a world leader in robotic and uncrewed vessel technology, is pleased to announce the signing of a Global Framework Agreement (GFA) with Shell, marking a significant milestone in the provision of lean-crewed and robotic seabed geomatics, spanning geophysical and geotechnical services, within the offshore energy sector.

The GFA spans a 5-year period, encompassing all countries where Shell is currently active or plans to operate in the future. Services governed by the GFA include the Armada fleet of uncrewed and lean-crewed vessels. Designed for today’s tasks but with tomorrows in mind, the fleet of exceptionally fuel-efficient vessels only utilise a skeleton crew onboard, with data processing and payload control conducted from onshore Operations Centres. In due course they will be capable of working with no personnel offshore whilst also consuming solely renewable fuel such as ammonia.

With a history dating back to Ocean Infinity’s inception, the partnership with Shell has evolved into a robust collaboration based on a shared vision for transformative ways of working. The journey began with a groundbreaking project in Mauritania, simultaneously utilising a fleet of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), marking the inception of surface robotics working in the oil and gas sector.

"This agreement enables new, lean-crewed vessels into high-value field work. Using our robotic fleet to service global offshore energy activities will power the maritime industry’s transformation into safer, more efficient new ways of working. It also solidifies a long-standing and valued collaboration between Shell and Ocean Infinity. Working through framework agreements like this allows us to achieve shorter lead-times, reduce risks, improve strategic alignment together with flexibility and scalability, work faster and ultimately supply our partners with their data more quickly. It enables us to optimise resources, making for more efficient and sustainable operations, such as by positioning our fleet more effectively to reduce transit times to and from work sites," commented Katya Krylova, VP Business Development at Ocean Infinity.