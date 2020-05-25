NSC-Group Renews Fleetwide Agreement for Marlink VSAT Service

Image courtesy Marlink / NSC By The Maritime Executive 05-25-2020 09:09:52

NSC-Group, a leading technical and operational shipmanager, has renewed its agreement with Marlink for provision of high bandwidth Sealink VSAT to its fleet of more than 40 vessels. The agreement enables NSC-Group to support its strategy for digitalisation and vessel performance optimisation with always-on connectivity and added value services.



The Marlink VSAT service is supported by Marlink’s XChange Power communications management system and business critical solutions such as SkyFile Mail email service and SkyFile AntiVirus premium security solution. Marlink also provides voice calling services and L-band back-up communications.



NSC-Group operates a diverse fleet consisting of containerships, multi-purpose carriers, bulkers, con-bulkers, car carriers and tankers. Its move to VSAT connectivity has enabled the company to leverage bandwidth and capacity to bring a digitalised approach into its vessel operations. Under the new agreement, NSC-Group will undertake a test of Marlink’s latest value added services, including XChange Cloud Premium and IT-Link remote monitoring tool.



XChange Cloud Premium helps to streamline and enhance business, logistical and vessel operations by providing a reliable, easy to manage platform to share important files of any size or type throughout a fleet. The solution presents unique capabilities for sending or collecting large numbers of files and folders to single or multiple vessels simultaneously.



Combining Marlink’s VSAT connectivity with its suite of software tools, NSC-Group can combine enterprise applications for safety, operational efficiency and regulatory compliance with reliable connections for crew, enabling them to stay in touch with friends and family and make greater use of social media and internet browsing.



“Our experience using Marlink VSAT with the XChange management system has demonstrated the benefits of reliable, high throughput connections to our digitalised operations and now we are ready to take the next step,” said Patrick Schulz-Hentschel, Head of IT dept., NSC-Group. “Our plans for leveraging cloud-based data services and remote updating of PC networks for compliance, means we can improve service to our clients, as well as keep our crews happy.”



“We are delighted that NSC-Group has chosen to maintain its relationship with Marlink, which reflects the trend towards dedicated VSAT services and applications as essential for a modern shipping business,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “Companies like NSC-Group have realised that a sustainable and profitable business is built on the embrace of digitalisation, the cleanest and most efficient operations and the welfare of its people.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.