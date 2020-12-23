NovaDock Loads World’s Largest Crane

By The Maritime Executive 12-23-2020 04:34:08

NovaDock recently loaded a Liebherr LR 13000, the world’s largest crane. The crane is now on its way to Saipem Karimum (Indonesia) where it will be used in the coming years for the construction of structures for an offshore windfarm.

The largest crane worldwide has a maximum capacity of no less than 3,000 tonnes and a maximum hoist of 236 metres. It is mainly used for the construction of power plants, and will now be used for a windfarm project as well.

Besides the loading of this crane, NovaDock has also invested in a new harbour crane, the Liebherr LHM 500. Due to the maximum hoist of 54 metres and maximum capacity of 154 tonnes, this crane is ideal for a fast and efficient loading and unloading of cargo.

NovaDock, the Heavylift Terminal, is part of Van Adrighem Group of Companies and offers various logistic services such as lay-by, ship repair, construction and assembly projects, handling of breakbulk including warehousing, and offshore wind-related projects. NovaDock’s terminal is in the heart of the port of Rotterdam, just two hours sailing time from the open sea. With its own 200 metre long quay at the Nieuwe Maas in Vlaardingen, NovaDock has everything to successfully execute every project. In September it increased the draught at the quay to 9.3 metres NAP (8 metres LAT), enabling larger seagoing vessels to load and unload cargo.

NovaDock handles cargo of up to 3,000 tonnes. With its own shipping agency department, the company is in direct contact with the customer and all other parties concerned. “We like to think along with our customers both before and during a project to make every project a success. Via short lines with our customers and all other contact persons involved, we can swiftly communicate and act fast”, says a NovaDock spokesperson.



