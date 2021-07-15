Norwegian Operator Expands Fleet with New Tier III TRAktor 3000-Z Tug

Image courtesy of Robert Allan

Robert Allan Ltd. is pleased to announce that BAMSE, a TRAktor 3000-Z, built by Sanmar Shipyards in Altinova, Turkey, has been delivered to Norwegian operator Bukser og Berging AS. This vessel is the first of a two boat order and will operate out of Brevik, Norway. The design was developed working closely with both Bukser og Berging and Sanmar to arrive at a design achieving not only the Owner’s requirements but also suiting Sanmar’s tug building practice.

BAMSE will conduct active escort operations through tight narrow passages in and out of the terminal in the Oslo Fjord. With a top speed of 14 knots and capable of producing steering forces in excess of 80 tonnes, it will be able to connect to assisted ships at 10 knots in heavy weather typical for the area. To achieve this performance extensive CFD simulations were completed for the BAMSE during the design phase in order to optimize escort capability.

All operations will be conducted while keeping BAMSE’s emissions footprint low, with it being the first IMO Tier III Tug in Bukser og Berging’s fleet, and the first-Tier III tug to be built by Sanmar Shipyards. Installed are Caterpillar 3516E high speed engines, rated at 2200 bkW and fully IMO Tier III compliant with SCR units. Z-drive units are Schottel’s SRP 490 CP with 2.8 metre propeller diameter. BAMSE’s resulting bollard pull is 75 tonnes.

Key particulars of the TRAktor 3000-Z are:

Length, overall (excluding fenders): 30.45 m

Beam, moulded: 12.8 m

Depth, least moulded: 4.90 m

Maximum draft (navigational): 6.35 m

Gross Tonnage: 482 tonnes

Fuel oil capacity: 126 m3

The tug was designed and constructed with the following Class Notation:

ABS ? A1, Escort Vessel, Fire Fighting Vessel Class 1, ? AMS, ? ABCU, Unrestricted Navigation

This high-performance tug is fully equipped with deck machinery including an escort winch from Karmøy, tugger winch, stern tow pins and deck crane. The mooring equipment is designed for 50 tonnes SWL and can be used in a towing by the hip arrangement.

As BAMSE will also be conducting push-pull berthing and unberthing operations of vessels with low freeboard where the tug is working alongside, the fendering system was carefully selected and designed. Ship-handling fenders at the stern consist of an upper row of cylindrical fenders and a lower course of W-fender. Sheer fendering consists of “D” profiles including a lower row below the upper chine for low freeboard vessels.

The accommodations have been outfitted to a high standard for a crew of seven. The deckhouse contains an entrance lobby with water closet and change room, the galley, mess, laundry room, and two officer cabins each with ensuite WC. The lower deck contains a third officer cabin with ensuite WC and two double cabins with shared WC facilities. There is also an HVAC room on the lower deck. The wheelhouse provides maximum all-round visibility with exceptional visibility to the bow and side fendering, as well as operations on the aft deck. The single split control station with sliding control heads allows the Master to face either forward or aft depending on the type of operation. Typical of Sanmar builds, the engine room features an acoustically isolated switchboard room.

Records taken during sea trial show all crew cabins and the mess/lounge have noise level lower than 60 dB(A), providing very comfortable working and living environment for its crew. In the wheelhouse the noise level is lower than 55 dB(A).

