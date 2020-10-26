Norwegian Energy Partners Showcase Offshore Wind at Nor-Shipping 2021

Nor-Shipping 2021 - energising ocean business By The Maritime Executive 10-26-2020 05:40:40

Nor-Shipping has announced that Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP) will exhibit at the biennial event for the first time in 2021, hosting a dedicated members’ pavilion and programme of activity in the Blue Economy Hall. NORWEP will focus on unlocking the huge potential of offshore wind through collaboration with the maritime sector, promoting and enabling new partnerships and innovation. The move consolidates Nor-Shipping’s repositioning as Your Arena for Ocean Solutions, showcasing businesses and opportunities for stakeholders throughout the entire ocean space.

Holding the keys to progress

“The development of sustainable, alternative energy sources and fuels is critical to the future of society and the shipping industry itself,” comments Sidsel Norvik, Commercial Director, Nor-Shipping. “The ocean has the resources to meet our growing demands, but we must access and utilise them with a long-term perspective; managing and nurturing with responsibility, rather than simply exploiting.

“That is the essence of the Blue Economy Hall. We aim to showcase and enable the solutions, innovation and partnerships that hold the keys to a sustainable ocean business future. As such, NORWEP is the perfect fit. The strength of their presence demonstrates that energy has really ‘arrived’ at Nor-Shipping 2021. I’m delighted to welcome them on board.”

Platform for partnership

NORWEP is a non-commercial foundation, jointly financed by the Norwegian government and industry, aiming to promote and strengthen the position of the Norwegian energy sector internationally. It has a membership that includes a ‘who’s who’ of key segment players, ranging from energy majors, to equipment suppliers, solutions providers, asset owners, government ministries, and more.

At Nor-Shipping 2021, taking place in Lillestrøm and Oslo 1-4 June, NORWEP is planning a 112sqm2 exhibition space, in addition to organising a half day conference supporting its members’ ambitions in offshore wind. A Blue Talk focused on offshore energy will complement NORWEP’s own activity programme. Norvik describes the partnership as providing “the perfect platform for energy and maritime to meet, forge relationships and access new business potential.”

Energising experience

Commenting on the decision to commit to Nor-Shipping 2021, Jon Dugstad, Director Wind and Solar, NORWEP, says: “We believe the planned pavilion and the half day seminar emphasising the need for maritime and shipping knowledge in offshore wind will be of mutual benefit to NORWEP partners and Nor-Shipping visitors and exhibitors. We are looking forward to highlighting Norwegian innovations in shipping, marine operations, installation and maintenance of offshore wind farms during this much anticipated industry event.”

NORWEP’s arrival follows just days after Nor-Shipping confirmed that all of its available main and leading partnership slots have been taken. The Blue Economy Hall will have its own set of partners, set to be revealed soon. In addition, over 75% of exhibition space is currently sold out. The event and its associated activity programme – encompassing a wide range of networking and knowledge sharing initiatives – will focus on the theme of taking positive #ACTION in 2021.

