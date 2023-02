Shipping

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is continuing with its ship construction orders working with Chinese shipbuilders as it also prepares for the launch of its new fleet of ultra large container vessels. The company has not officially announced the start date for service on its newest class of ships, each of which will have a capacity exceeding 24,000 TEU, but several of the vessels appear ready for delivery. At the same time, MSC which has lagged behind some of its peers...