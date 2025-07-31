NorthStandard Bolsters Asian Network with New Imabari Office in Japan

[By: NorthStandard]

NorthStandard, a leading global marine insurer, has announced the strategic opening of a new office in Imabari, Japan. The expansion significantly strengthens the club’s presence in Asia and shows its deep commitment to serving the dynamic maritime sector in Western Japan.

The new regional office, which is set to commence operations in September 2025, will complement NorthStandard's well-established presence in Tokyo. It will focus specifically on providing enhanced, localised support to Japanese shipowners in and around the vital Ehime and Hiroshima prefectures.

Nobuhiko Sakamoto, a P&I Claims Director for Asia-Pacific, will relocate to Imabari to manage the new office. This expansion comes in direct response to growing local demand for NorthStandard's specialised marine insurance services and dedicated claims expertise.

Imabari is a critical hub in the global maritime industry, home to around 70 ocean shipping companies that collectively control a formidable one-third of the entire Japanese fleet. Its prominence is further highlighted by the biennial Bari-Ship Imabari Maritime Fair, which draws approximately 20,000 industry professionals.

"Establishing a dedicated operation in Western Japan unequivocally underscores our long-term commitment to maritime Japan as a whole," said David Roberts, Head of Asia-Pacific at NorthStandard. "This strategic move allows us to significantly strengthen our claims support for this immensely important group of members. We are delighted to make this additional investment and commitment to Japan at a time when its maritime industry continues to expand and prosper globally."

Sakamoto added: "NorthStandard is dedicated to delivering unparalleled service excellence at the local level. Our aim is to provide robust support to our members as they navigate the increasing complexities and challenges of the modern maritime landscape. Japan remains a top-three ship-owning nation by value, gross tonnage, and deadweight, making it a pivotal market for NorthStandard's P&I, FD&D, and specialty lines. Our experience has consistently shown that sustained growth in this market is nurtured by a deep, long-term commitment to tailored service provision and strong relationship-building."

The Imabari office joins NorthStandard's well-established and growing network across the Asia-Pacific region, which includes key operations in Singapore, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Nelson.