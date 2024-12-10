Northeast Maritime Institute New Central Gulf Campus in Houma, Louisiana

[By: Northeast Maritime Institute]

Northeast Maritime Institute - College of Maritime Science (NMI) is proud to announce the acquisition of a 2-acre facility in Houma, Louisiana, which will serve as the Central Gulf Campus (NMI CGC). This strategic expansion reaffirms NMI's commitment to providing top-tier maritime and occupational training in key regions across the U.S.

The new Central Gulf Campus will be a hub for NMI’s comprehensive suite of U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Approved Courses, offering an unparalleled array of training programs designed to meet the needs of maritime professionals. In addition to its existing offerings, NMI CGC will expand its educational reach by incorporating Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), OPITO, Global Wind Organization (GWO), and American Petroleum Institute (API) courses. This addition ensures that NMI remains at the forefront of maritime and industrial safety training, providing essential skills and certifications for industry demands.

“Our new Central Gulf Campus positions Northeast Maritime Institute as a leader in maritime and safety training in the Gulf region,” said Eric R. Dawicki, President of NMI. “This expansion reflects our dedication to supporting the professional growth and safety of individuals in the maritime and offshore industries, offering them a pathway to a rewarding career with comprehensive training that meets the highest standards. In keeping with our creed, ‘Honor the Mariner,’ we strive to provide programs that respect and uplift those who work at sea.”

As part of this initiative, NMI CGC staff are already collaborating closely with the Louisiana Workforce Development team to support the local community by establishing two scholarships in Terrebonne Parish and two in La Fourche Parish. These scholarships are aimed at students who wish to pursue NMI’s Associate of Applied Science in Nautical Science Program at the main Fairhaven, Massachusetts campus. This distinguished program boasts an impressive 93% retention rate and a 99% job placement rate upon graduation. Graduates can pursue careers in the U.S. Merchant Marine, working aboard commercial ships, or join the U.S. Coast Guard as 3rd or 2nd Class Boatswain's Mates, with many choosing to combine both opportunities as Merchant Mariners and Coast Guard Reservists, a highly favored path among students.

NMI’s commitment to maritime excellence is matched by its focus on supporting economic growth and workforce development in the Gulf region. The expansion will provide maritime professionals with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving industry, while the scholarships reinforce NMI’s dedication to making education accessible to promising students in the community.