Norse Atlantic with All-Time-High Load Factor of 99%

[By: Norse Atlantic Airways]

In June, Norse Atlantic Airways recorded a load factor of 99% across network and ACMI/charter operations. This is the highest load factor ever achieved by the company, 3%-points higher than the previous May 2025 record and 14%-points higher than June 2024. The load factor in own scheduled network was also 99%, 3%-points up from May 2025 and up 14%-points year-on-year.

(Comparable figures for the same month the previous year shown in brackets)

99% load factor across network and ACMI/Charter operations (85%)

99% load factor in scheduled network (85%)

589 flights in scheduled network (620)

59 ACMI/charter flights operated (0)

214,419 passengers transported (178,042) across network and ACMI/charter operations, up 20% YoY and the highest level ever

70% of the flights departed within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure time (80%)

On-time performance negatively impacted by continued Air Traffic Control (ATC) delays and airport congestions

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO, Founder and major shareholder of Norse Atlantic, comments:

“Norse Atlantic Airways continues to deliver a world-leading load factor and significant passenger growth. We maintain our good momentum into the busy summer months, where we will continue to deliver our affordable, value for money product to our customers worldwide.”