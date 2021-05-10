Nor-Shipping Identifies Post-Pandemic Potential on New Talk Show

In a world of continuing uncertainty, Nor-Shipping is calling on industry experts to assess today’s market and tomorrow’s post-pandemic potential in its new online talk show, airing on 1 June. The Today Show by Nor-Shipping has already confirmed DNB CEO Kjerstin Braathen and DNV counterpart Remi Eriksen as key guests, and today reveals that Jarand Rystad, CEO Rystad Energy, and Dag Kilen, Head of Research at Fearnleys, will be heading to the Oslo studio for a special “market report” segment. Further content, to be revealed in coming weeks, will mix industry intelligence, insight and unique entertainment for Nor-Shipping’s global audience.

Macro understanding

The TV style talk show forms a key element of Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Now initiative. Announced in March, this hybrid activity programme is conceived to help the industry continue collaborating, connecting and developing in the run-up to Nor-Shipping 2022, taking place 10-13 January. In addition to the show, a new hydrogen conference - Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Blue Talks – Fuelling the Future, a high level UNGC debate, and an array of specially curated content has been organised over 1-2 June. Online registration and participation is free.

“If we were all back in our offices I’d call this a ‘water cooler’ event,” comments Nor-Shipping Director Per Martin Tanggaard. “We’ve never had a TV show with such a lively, varied and interesting format dedicated to our industry before. So, it’s a real ‘did you see’ moment. But of course, most of us aren’t in the office now. Everything has changed over the last year, and that’s created, and continues to create, real business uncertainty.

“That’s why we see this segment as such a key part of the programme. Both Jarand and Dag are real industry authorities when it comes to understanding both individual segment development and the big picture trends that shape our collective future. That expertise will be invaluable to our audience as they seek to navigate the post-corona landscape. I see this ‘added value’ delivery as the embodiment of what Ocean Now is all about. It’s must-see TV.”

Crucial content

The discussion will be moderated by the show’s host Pia Melling, of autonomous shipping firm Massterly, who will steer debate touching on the oil and gas segment and the ‘COVID shock’, shipping’s resilience, or otherwise, with in-depth segment analysis, and evolving opportunities within the wider energy and green maritime arenas.

Further programme content includes Braathen and Eriksen in a “Power Players” discussion, a look ahead to Nor-Shipping 2022, a focus on the crew change challenge, insights from maritime and ocean industry leaders worldwide, and much more.

Time for #ACTION

“Stay tuned for more details coming soon,” concludes Tanggaard. “We’re focused on building a show, and an overall Ocean Now programme, that has something for everyone with an interest in sustainable success in the ocean space. This will be an excellent way to prime the community for our long-awaited reunion at Nor-Shipping next January. I think we’re all looking forward to that… and I can say that with complete certainty.”

Ocean Now and Nor-Shipping 2022 are focused on the theme of taking positive business #ACTION within the ocean space. To register for Ocean Now, accessing the talk show and an array of free digital content, please visit www.nor-shipping.com . Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Blue Talks – Fuelling the Future is a paid-for, ticket only event, taking place both online and at Nor-Shipping’s Nova Studios in Lillestrøm, Norway.

