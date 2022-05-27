Nominations Close in 7 Days for Prestigious Merchant Navy Medal

The Merchant Navy Medal provides an opportunity for the industry to recognise in a worthy and public manner, meritorious service by British registered Merchant Seafarers.

The Medal is awarded annually, without bias towards age or rank, to those eligible seafarers who are judged to have made a worthwhile contribution to merchant shipping, its operations, development, personnel, welfare or safety, or who have performed an act of courage afloat.

Eligibility for the medal is limited to those who have served, or are serving, in the Merchant Navy or Fishing Fleets of the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and the British overseas territories and have shown devotion to duty and exemplary service, which has been of particular value and has constituted an outstanding example to others.

