Noatum Maritime & Artemis Technologies Boost Sustainable Harbor Operations
[By: Artemis Technologies]
Artemis Technologies, a global leader in commercial electric foiling vessels, has entered an agreement with Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, to purchase a state-of-the-art 100% electric Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat to operate in the United Arab Emirates.
The vessel supports the UN’s Sustainable Development goals and United Arab Emirates’ Net Zero by 2050. Equipped with cutting-edge battery technology, the vessel offers zero-emission propulsion, making it an ideal choice for port operations.
With a top speed of up to 30 knots and a cruising speed of 25 knots, the Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat offers high-performance electric operations. Leveraging Artemis Technologies' eFoiler® technology, the vessel represents a significant advancement in maritime transport. Hydrofoils lift the vessel’s hull above the water, reducing drag, optimising energy usage, creating minimal wake and increasing crew comfort.
Dr. Iain Percy OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies said: We are proud to support Noatum Maritime in their continued efforts to bring sustainable maritime solutions to the Middle East. The acquisition of the Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat marks a significant milestone in addressing the region’s growing demand for high-performance, zero operational emission vessels. Our Artemis eFoiler® technology is setting new standards in the global maritime industry, offering energy-efficient vessels that produce zero emissions in operation and helping to enhance operational efficiency. We look forward to working together to bring clean maritime technology to revolutionise to their maritime operations across the United Arab Emirates.
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.