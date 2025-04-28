Noatum Maritime & Artemis Technologies Boost Sustainable Harbor Operations

[By: Artemis Technologies]

Artemis Technologies, a global leader in commercial electric foiling vessels, has entered an agreement with Noatum Maritime , part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, to purchase a state-of-the-art 100% electric Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat to operate in the United Arab Emirates.

The vessel supports the UN’s Sustainable Development goals and United Arab Emirates’ Net Zero by 2050. Equipped with cutting-edge battery technology, the vessel offers zero-emission propulsion, making it an ideal choice for port operations.

With a top speed of up to 30 knots and a cruising speed of 25 knots, the Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat offers high-performance electric operations. Leveraging Artemis Technologies' eFoiler® technology, the vessel represents a significant advancement in maritime transport. Hydrofoils lift the vessel’s hull above the water, reducing drag, optimising energy usage, creating minimal wake and increasing crew comfort.