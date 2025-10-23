NOAA’s $95M Investment in Oscar Dyson: A New Era for Ocean Science

[By: Siemens Energy]

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) awarded a $95 million contract to JAG Alaska, Inc., a shipyard based in Alaska, for a mid-life renovation of the Oscar Dyson. This investment reflects NOAA’s commitment to modernizing its research fleet, extending vessel service life, and embracing technologies that promote sustainable maritime operations.

This project not only enhances NOAA’s operational readiness but also boosts Alaska’s economy by creating skilled jobs.

JAG Alaska, Inc. stated that it is proud to be awarded the Oscar Dyson mid-life extension program (MEP) and excited to complete expanded upgrades and maintenance to maximize the service life of the Vessel. “We appreciate all the efforts to bring a project of this magnitude and importance to the State of Alaska and look forward to working together with NOAA and our partner Siemens Energy, the single source vendor selected for the Oscar Dyson MEP propulsion upgrades,” said Charles Minton, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for the JAG Marine Group.

Advanced Propulsion Technology

A highlight of the upgrade is Siemens Energy’s SISHIP BlueDrive PlusC™ low-voltage direct current (LVDC) propulsion system, which dramatically improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions. The system minimizes specific fuel consumption (g/kWh) during operations, aligning with NOAA’s sustainability goals and setting a new standard for energy-efficient research vessels.

Retired Rear Admiral Bryant Fuller, Head of Federal Maritime Programs at Siemens Energy, emphasized the company’s longstanding partnership with NOAA, stating, “The Oscar Dyson’s upgrade with our BlueDrive PlusC propulsion system is a testament to our shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence in the maritime sector.”

Oscar Dyson: Enhancing NOAA’s Scientific Mission

Commissioned in 2005, the Oscar Dyson plays a vital role in fisheries surveys and ecosystem assessments in Alaskan waters. The upcoming upgrades will include advanced, Tier 4 variable-speed generators, quiet air conditioning motors, improved fire detection systems, new pumps, fans, cranes, and radars, as well as additional single-occupancy staterooms, all designed to enhance operational efficiency, scientific capabilities, and crew comfort.

To ensure uninterrupted data collection during Oscar Dyson’s yearlong maintenance period, NOAA is modifying the NOAA Ship Bell M. Shimada for operations in colder climates. This proactive approach ensures uninterrupted data collection for Alaska’s critical fisheries.

A Vision for the Future

NOAA’s investment in the Oscar Dyson is more than a renovation – it is a blueprint for the future of sustainable maritime science. By combining local shipyard expertise with global propulsion innovation, NOAA is reinforcing its leadership in ocean research and demonstrating the power of collaboration between government, industry, and regional economies.

The vessel is expected to be ready for the 2028 field season.