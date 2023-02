Government

Amidst heightened tensions with China over maritime sovereignty and fishing rights, the government of the Philippines has agreed to give the U.S. military access to four more base sites on its territory. The new locations for forward-deployed assets could assist the U.S. in responding to any potential Chinese aggression in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea, according to analysts. U.S. forces have the right to rotate through the Philippines thanks to a 2014 mutual-defense treaty, but the locations are...