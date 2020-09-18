Nightstick Announces 600 Lumen Class I Div 1 ATEX Lantern

By The Maritime Executive 09-18-2020 05:26:59

Nightstick, a global manufacturer of innovative, professional portable lighting products, raises the bar of performance and flexibility yet again with an industry-first Class I, Div 1 Intrinsically Safe 600-lumen lantern.

The newest member of the INTEGRITAS™ series, the XPR-5584GMX Intrinsically Safe Rechargeable Lantern, generates a scene-filling 600 lumens for an ultra-long 13 hour run time. The unique design is constructed with four separate LEDs housed in a 180-degree articulating head for maximum versatility. Working as both a handheld light and a portable area light, the lantern features a rear-mounted rubber base pad with powerful rare earth magnets for convenient hands-free use.

Constructed of thick-walled engineered polymer and weighing only 2 lbs. 11oz., the lantern is built to survive the harshest industrial environments. The over-molded rubber handle and included carry strap provide the user superior grip and retention, while the two bright green rear-facing LEDs let others easily see your location for increased safety and awareness. The 5584 is cULus-certified Class I DIV 1, ATEX and IECEX certified with a charger that meets the requirements of NFPA-1901-14.1.10.2 (2016) mounted in any position. It's powered by an integrated rechargeable lithium-ion battery and comes with a charger base, AC and DC chargers, and carry strap.

"The Nightstick XPR-5584GMX a game-changer in the intrinsically-safe certified lantern market. Nobody comes close to 600 lumens of performance with a 13 hour run time, not to mention a hands-free magnetic base", says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Director for Nightstick. "We know our customers need to focus on completing their job with confidence, knowing their equipment was designed with the highest levels of safety when life depends on light."

Utilizing double fault analysis, the XPR-5584GMX is UL 913 certified Class I DIV 1 for IIC gas groups (hydrogen, acetylene) with a T4 temperature rating. Additionally, it also carries a Zone 0 certification for ATEX and IECEx IIC gas groups with a T4 rating, making it a globally certified safety product.

