NG3 Secures New Contracts to Deliver PLUG Solution to Hurtigruten

By The Maritime Executive 12-17-2020 05:24:21

PLUG, shore connection solution by NG3, to equip 3 more vessels and 2 more ports for Hurtigruten along the Norwegian coast

NG3 is a French Greentech company that has been specialized in shore power solutions for over 12 years and PLUG is a fully automated cable management system that allows calling vessels to connect to the shore power within a few minutes. The solution includes a ship side interface as well as a quay side one, that are linked through Wi-Fi to ensure automated, quick and safe operations. Based on this decade of success, and beyond Europe, NG3 is looking for partners to offer this patented PLUG technology worldwide.

This solution has already been implemented on the whole Color Line fleet, including Color Hybrid that has been awarded Ship of the Year 2019, and NG3 has recently been selected by Hurtigruten for the Kystruten service from Bergen to Kirkenes. Three PLUGs have already been delivered for MS Kong Harald, MS Nordlys and MS Nordnorge, and will enter into operation during the first quarter of 2021.

Along the Kystruten route, the port of Bergen had previously been equipped with PLUG but two new ports will be equipped in April and May 2021: the port of Trondheim, and the port of Bodø. For these two projects, to ensure compatibility with the different vessels of the fleet regardless of their size or architecture, NG3 has developed a new version of the quay side interface for PLUG: the interface will be placed on rails to match the vessel longitudinally and vertically. The solution will also be adapted to the specific weather conditions of the area.



