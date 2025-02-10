Nexus Energy Supplies PowerPack to Van Oord Fully Electric Dredging Project

[By: Nexus Energy]

Nexus Energy has recently supplied its PowerPack to a pilot project taking place in the seaport of Dordrecht. During the project, Van Oord, in cooperation with ZEDHub, Smart Delta Drechtsteden, the Municipality of Dordrecht and Port of Rotterdam, assessed the potential of a fully electric dredging operation.

During the test, Paans Van Oord demonstrated the operation of its fully electric crane vessel, Christiaan P. The vessel has been retrofitted for increased efficiency. This involved having its engines replaced with electric motors and crane replaced with an electric model. For the pilot project, the vessel was outfitted with mobile battery systems of 870kWh. Additionally, the Nexus plug and play PowerPack was installed. This hydrogen powered pack provides the means to charge the batteries, with zero emissions, in the absence of shore power, and even while the vessel is in operation.

Nexus’ solution generates electricity via PEM fuel cell technology. It is supplemented with a battery package to deliver immediate access to power, increase peak power and safeguard excess power for maximum efficiency. The system is installed within a 10ft container for straightforward storage, transportation and installation.

The top half of the container is exclusively used for air cooling. As such, in cases where the vessel’s own box coolers can be used for this function, the entire process takes place with the space of half a 10ft container.

Also included in the project scope is provision of hydrogen storage capacity. The solution is specifically designed for marine applications. It is modular, scalable and fully redundant, with pressure regulation, conforming to all applicable safety regulations and a fully integrated power management system.

During the pilot project, Van Oord carried out various measurements, such as energy consumption when sailing at different speeds and during light and heavy dredging operations, in order to assess the effectiveness and efficiency of electric dredging. In addition, testing was done on how the batteries are charged via shore power and the ship's own generator. Research was also conducted into whether the batteries can be continuously charged during operation using hydrogen.

Wouter Guijt, CEO and Founder of Nexus Energy said, “We are delighted and proud to have been invited to support this exciting initiative of Van Oord and their project partners. The aim of assessing the viability of a fully electric, emissions free dredging operation is fully aligned with Nexus’ mission of bringing about a positive transformation – Easier, Better and More Fun – for the maritime sector. These goals are the driving force behind the PowerPack, a straightforward solution, offering higher efficiency, lower costs, and a reduction of emissions that we can all take pride in.”

The project was partly financed by the Regio Deal Drechtsteden-Gorinchem.