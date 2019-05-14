New Wind Farm SOV Showcases Range of SCHOTTEL Propulsion

By MarEx 2019-05-14 21:50:57

The newly built “Wind of Change” service operation vessel (SOV) is equipped with a broad range of SCHOTTEL propulsion systems. Ordered by French shipping company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and built at the Turkish Cemre shipyard, it is propelled by two rudderpropellers, one retractable rudderpropeller and two transverse thrusters. The vessel, a recent recipient of the Offshore Renewables Award, entered operation shortly.

The propulsion system of the Salt Ship Design vessel is powered by four diesel generators, each with 1,600 kW, driving the electric motors of the SCHOTTEL propulsion package. Two SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 430 FP with an input power of 1,660 kW each and a propeller diameter of 2.40 m are installed at the stern. At the bow, two SCHOTTEL Transverse Thrusters type STT 6 FP (1,400 kW each) and one SCHOTTEL Retractable Rudderpropeller type SRP 260 R FP (800 kW) provide optimal manoeuvrability and full dynamic positioning to DP 2 standards.

STT: Indispensable for DP

SCHOTTEL Transverse Thrusters are powerful, high-quality auxiliary drives ensuring maximum manoeuvrability based on the same design principles as the market-leading SCHOTTEL Rudderpropeller. The STT’s range of application extends from brief docking and casting-off in ports with a limited number of operating hours every year to continuous operation under extreme load conditions in demanding offshore applications with dynamic positioning.

Long-term contract with Ørsted

“Wind of Change” is the first wind farm support vessel to be added to the fleet of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs. It will operate under a long term-contract with the Danish Company Ørsted at the wind farms of Borkum Riffgrund 1 and 2 as well as at Gode Wind 1 and 2 off the German coast. The 83.00 m long and 19.40 m wide vessel enables the maintenance of wind turbines by specialized farm technicians.

Second SOV also propelled by SCHOTTEL

SCHOTTEL also secured a contract to provide the propulsion units for the sister vessel. The second SOV will be deployed on Ørsted’s Hornsea Project Two Wind Farm off the coast of England.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.