New TOPJOB® S Mini Terminal Blocks Increases Wire Sizing

JS 12 AWG Square

WAGO has expanded their new TOPJOB® S Mini terminal block series to include a version for 12 AWG. Like the rest of the Mini family, this version features all of the advantages of our TOPJOB® S terminal block line but comes in at a size 60% smaller than our standard terminal blocks. Our 12 AWG variant is able to operate at up to 600V and 20 A and has UL 1059 approval as well as AEx, ATEX, and IECEx for hazardous locations.

Featuring the same industry-proven, Push-in CAGE CLAMP® connection technology used throughout our TOPJOB® S series, this Mini terminal block is available with open tool slot or the easy-to-identify orange push buttons that can be easily actuated with any standard tool. It can also be mounted in various ways: miniature rail, snap-in mounting foot for chassis mount or direct mount with fixing flange.

With its compact size and features, all of our TOPJOB® S Mini terminal blocks are a perfect solution where space is limited or where use of DIN rail is not possible.



