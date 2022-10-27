New Service Launched, Connecting Stockholm with Rotterdam

[By: Hutchison Ports Stockholm]

[Stockholm, 27 October 2022] In November a new service will be launched, directly connecting Hutchison Ports Stockholm with Rotterdam; Europe’s largest container port. With this new service, Hutchison Ports Stockholm is linked to the many deepsea services from all over the World that call in Rotterdam every week.

Sun Lines of TSG AB will operate the service for both short sea as well as transshipment containers. The rotation is Rotterdam-Stockholm-Hull-Rotterdam. It will give importers and exporters in Stockholm and the East coast of Sweden a multitude of efficient connections with both Asian as well as other international markets.

“The new service brings the Asian markets close to our region and provides our customers with more options and more flexibility. Importers and exporters in Stockholm can save at least 4 days by using this fast service directly connecting Stockholm with Rotterdam. Our modern state-of-the-art terminal is on the sea to allow fast transit times and access to the hinterland of Greater Stockholm market”, said Lawrence Yam, CEO of Hutchison Ports Stockholm AB.

"We have seen the need for this additional service for some time and now that time has come. Starting from Sweden's newest port, Stockholm Norvik, feels like a natural step and completely in line with our goal to strengthen our position in east coast shipping," said Eric Hjalmarsson, CEO of TSG AB.



