New SCHOTTEL Service Center in Brazil

Enhanced equipment, more flexible services for ship propulsion systems

The 10.500m² plot in Itajaí, Santa Catharina, will be home to a spacious administration, repair and warehouse location. September 2, 2020

Spay, Germany / Itajaí, Brazil, 2 September 2020 – According to its Latin American service strategy, SCHOTTEL do Brasil will soon be able to offer more services for existing and new marine customers in a new service center located in Itajaí, Santa Catarina. After German propulsion specialist SCHOTTEL enabled its Brazilian subsidiary to acquire land in 2019, the construction work has been making progress. The 10,500m² sized plot will be home to a spacious administration, repair and warehouse location. It is expected to be opened in 2021.



“More flexibility than ever before”

“Key aspects for the premises’ design will be a more efficient supply chain, sustainability, as well as healthy working conditions,” says Stephan Camp, General Manager of SCHOTTEL do Brasil. “Our customers are used to getting the best service and high-quality products from our team. This new facility in Itajaí, together with our office in Rio de Janeiro and the subsidiary in Colombia, will permit us to continue providing outstanding after-sales services with more flexibility than ever before.”

Local content for customer across LATAM

The future facility’s services will correspond to local content requirements and will serve customers across Latin America that are building and operating their fleets with the state-of-art SCHOTTEL thrusters. According to generations of thrusters which represent a large installed base, with the new location SCHOTTEL do Brasil will be prepared for an increased future demand to repair, assemble and maintain SCHOTTEL thrusters of all kinds and sizes. Plus, it will ensure an even more extensive customer support.

SCHOTTEL do Brasil will merge the administrative offices and the warehouse facilities, which are currently spread out regionally, to the new location, which will offer more logistical advantages, as well as quicker in-house communication.

